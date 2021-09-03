Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: 3 Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house near Kolkata
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: 3 Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house near Kolkata

The bombs were allegedly thrown by three men on a bike at the home of the BJP MP at Jagatdal, around 100 km from Kolkata

OpIndia Staff
Arjun Singh
Three crude bombs hurdled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh in WB (Image: Telegraph)
87

On September 7, unknown miscreants hurdled three crude bombs outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Notably, when the bombs were hurdled at night on Tuesday, security personnel were present outside the premises.

The bombs were allegedly thrown by three men on a bike at the home of the BJP MP at Jagatdal, around 100 km from Kolkata. The incident took place around 6.30 am. State BJP BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said the assailants are most probably from Trinamool Congress.

Singh was not at his home at the time of the attack and was in Delhi. However, his family was present in the house. The police have reached the spot and scanning CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. As of now, the motive behind the attack is unclear, as per the reports. The additional police force from Barrackpore Commissionerate has been deployed outside his residence.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his anguish over the attack. He said in a tweet, “Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh are worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action, West Bengal Police. As regards his security, the issue has earlier been flagged.”

West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling party Trinamool Congress was behind the attack. On the other hand, TMC has refuted the claims and said it was due to the internal quarrel between Bengal BJP.

Singh was also attacked in April by a mob in Belgachia, North Kolkata. He had deemed it as a planned incident. He also alleged that when his security personnel tried to disperse the mob, someone fired gunshots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,576FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com