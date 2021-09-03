On September 7, unknown miscreants hurdled three crude bombs outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Notably, when the bombs were hurdled at night on Tuesday, security personnel were present outside the premises.

“Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome,” tweeted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/Gg2XzhQmsr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

The bombs were allegedly thrown by three men on a bike at the home of the BJP MP at Jagatdal, around 100 km from Kolkata. The incident took place around 6.30 am. State BJP BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said the assailants are most probably from Trinamool Congress.

Singh was not at his home at the time of the attack and was in Delhi. However, his family was present in the house. The police have reached the spot and scanning CCTV footage to identify the miscreants. As of now, the motive behind the attack is unclear, as per the reports. The additional police force from Barrackpore Commissionerate has been deployed outside his residence.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his anguish over the attack. He said in a tweet, “Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh are worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action, West Bengal Police. As regards his security, the issue has earlier been flagged.”

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating.



Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order.



Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 2021

West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling party Trinamool Congress was behind the attack. On the other hand, TMC has refuted the claims and said it was due to the internal quarrel between Bengal BJP.

Singh was also attacked in April by a mob in Belgachia, North Kolkata. He had deemed it as a planned incident. He also alleged that when his security personnel tried to disperse the mob, someone fired gunshots.