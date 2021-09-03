Indian born academic Priyamvada Gopal has acquired widespread notoriety over comments she has made on social media. A quintessential liberal, she appears to harbour a morbid hatred in her heart for Hindus. She happens to be a Professor of Postcolonial Studies at the University of Cambridge.

On the 31st of August, Priyamvada Gopal compared the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to a ‘whale penis’. She made the comparison after an individual said he did not approve of the aesthetics of the memorial. The two individuals involved in the conversation, with levels of IQ demonstrably unheard of in this universe, do not appear to know that the Narendra Modi Government has not constructed the memorial. It has existed for decades.

As it so happens, it is not the first time that the academic has made such controversial comments on social media. During the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, Gopal had demanded that the USA block the naturalization of Hindus and “snatch their precious little H-1Bs”, referring to the H-1B Visas.

More recently, Priyamvada Gopal claimed that noted scholar Koenraad Elst was a “White adherent of Hindu Supremacism”, which she compared to “Aryan Supremacism” that has notable Nazi symbolism. Elst, of course, is nothing of that sort.

Quite evidently, Gopal is a textbook case of a Hinduphobe. The generalizations and the accusations that she hurls at the Hindu community would be considered unacceptable for any other community. Thus, unsurprisingly, she is at the forefront of denying that Hinduphobia exists.

She claims that Hindus who highlight Hinduphobia are akin to White Supremacists.

The academic is clearly on a crusade to prove somehow that there is a nexus between Hindus and White Supremacists, a laughable claim.

It is clear from her tweets that Gopal has a problem with every Hindu who has been successful in western countries. She made Hinduphobic remarks against Priti Patel, the Home Secretary in the UK Government since 2019.

Priyamvada Gopal had landed up in a controversy after declaring that “White lives don’t matter. As White lives”. After receiving severe criticism for the same, she promptly followed it up with a tweet demanding ‘abolish Brahmin-ness’.