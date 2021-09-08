Actor Siddharth says cricket was better before Dhoni and Kohli and ‘PR’, fans aren’t too pleased

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth on wee hours of Wednesday tweeted how he was missing the Indian cricket which has now become ‘toxic’. He was speaking about cricket before the emergence of the IPL and cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

My favourite cricketer since I was 14 and he 20 was Dravid. Followed him his whole career. First ball to last. I miss you so much Rahul Dravid. Can't wait for you to come back to dignify Indian Cricket again. It's coming. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 7, 2021

In two tweets, he claimed that with the “new generation of demi god worship mixed with administrative and PR power”, it is not the cricket he ‘worshipped’ and now ‘toxicity reigns’. He later added how he missed the time when Rahul Dravid played cricket and wished for him to come back and “dignify Indian cricket again”.

Fans give befitting reply

However, Indian cricket, IPL, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and cricket fans in general were not too happy with the tweet.

Some pointed out how the actors, whose also endorse products and are part of the same PR rung, should not really be pontificating on sportspersons.

tru 😂😂 ye log ka moral supremacy kuch zyada hi chal raha — Abhinav Kumar (@abhinav_kumarrr) September 8, 2021

As some said, if the means of earning are ethical, one really shouldn’t have issues.

If a person is earning money by Ethical ways. I can't understand what's the issue. — Shashank Balnad Kukkaje (@shashank_balnad) September 8, 2021

Some pointed out how the cricketers Siddharth was being nostalgic about were also part of advertising and PR game.

In 2002, Indian players were earning 60% of their revenue from endorsements & 40% from Cricket match fees. These negotiations were getting played out before the 2002 Headingley Test. It's better to know history before making Dravids & Tendulkars the Gods, which they were not — Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) September 8, 2021

Twitter user Vijay Arumugam recalled how in 2002 cricketers like Dravid, Tendulkar and others did not agree with ICC’s ambush marketing clause and were not in a mood to let go of revenue. He pointed out how in 2002, the Indian cricketers made about 60% of their earnings through endorsement deals.

However, as he pointed out as well, there is nothing wrong in an individual securing their income.

The "era" before ipl was the time when fans burned stadium , blocked roads because their favourite cricketer was dropped , conducted mock funerals for cricketers. Anyone remember the 1996 World Cup semi final ? https://t.co/rHvoPPoa9j — Diptanshu Baruah (@BaruahDiptanshu) September 8, 2021

