Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeEntertainmentActor Siddharth says cricket was better before Dhoni and Kohli and 'PR', fans aren't...
SportsCricketEditor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Actor Siddharth says cricket was better before Dhoni and Kohli and ‘PR’, fans aren’t too pleased

In two tweets, Actor Siddharth claimed that with the "new generation of demi god worship mixed with administrative and PR power", it is not the cricket he 'worshipped' and now 'toxicity reigns'.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Siddharth enjoying an IPL match in 2012 (image courtesy: timesofindia.com)
278

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth on wee hours of Wednesday tweeted how he was missing the Indian cricket which has now become ‘toxic’. He was speaking about cricket before the emergence of the IPL and cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

In two tweets, he claimed that with the “new generation of demi god worship mixed with administrative and PR power”, it is not the cricket he ‘worshipped’ and now ‘toxicity reigns’. He later added how he missed the time when Rahul Dravid played cricket and wished for him to come back and “dignify Indian cricket again”.

Fans give befitting reply

However, Indian cricket, IPL, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and cricket fans in general were not too happy with the tweet.

Some pointed out how the actors, whose also endorse products and are part of the same PR rung, should not really be pontificating on sportspersons.

As some said, if the means of earning are ethical, one really shouldn’t have issues.

Some pointed out how the cricketers Siddharth was being nostalgic about were also part of advertising and PR game.

Twitter user Vijay Arumugam recalled how in 2002 cricketers like Dravid, Tendulkar and others did not agree with ICC’s ambush marketing clause and were not in a mood to let go of revenue. He pointed out how in 2002, the Indian cricketers made about 60% of their earnings through endorsement deals.

However, as he pointed out as well, there is nothing wrong in an individual securing their income.

And some other realities of the good ol’ times.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsactor siddharth, siddharth cricket, actor siddharth ipl deccan chargers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,576FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com