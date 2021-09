Television actor Sidharth Shukla died of heart attack in Mumbai.

He gained popularity by his role in serials like Balika Vadhu and also emerged as winner in reality show Bigg Boss 13. He also acted in Dil Se Dil Tak and hosted crime drama series Savdhaan India and reality show India’s Got Talent. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

According to reports, last night he took his medicines, but did not wake up in the morning. Shukla was 40 years old