Rajiv Saxena, who had turned approver in AgustaWestland case, arrested by ED in fraud case where Kamal Nath’s relative is accused: Details

Dubai-based businessman and accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland chopper scam case Rajiv Saxena has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a bank loan fraud case.

Accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena in AgustaWestland chopper scam case, has been arrested in another case by the Enforcement Directorate in a connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case. He will be produced before a Delhi Court shortly.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/F7RLwinpio — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

The Central Bank of India had accused Moser Baer, its directors and others of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. They had further alleged that the directors of the company had forged and fabricated documents to get the Central Bank of India to release the funds.

As per a Times Now report, Rajiv Saxena had acted as a middleman in this case and had also diverted funds in question abroad. He will soon be produced before a Delhi Court.

#NewsAlert | ED heat on #AgustaWestland accused. Rajeev Saxena held in bank alleged bank fraud case.



Details by Bhavatosh. pic.twitter.com/R4vXg9LH1o — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 13, 2021

A case had been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2019 against Ratul Puri the former executive of Moser Baer India Limited, his father Deepak Puri, also a relative of Congress leader Kamal Nath, and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India.

Reportedly, Saxena while seeking pardon in AgustaWestland scam case previously had assured complete disclosure of facts and information in his knowledge. He was later allowed to be an approver subject.

However, the CBI soon sought cancellation of his bail and approvership in April this year accusing him of concealing information and misguiding the investigation.

Seeking his judicial custody, the CBI contended that Saxena doesn’t deserve a “parity” with other accused in the case, and alleged that the accused-turned-approver had misled the probe agencies and did not cooperate in the investigation.

Saxena, described by the ED as one of the “key money launderers” was picked up by UAE government security agencies in Dubai and later extradited to India on January 30, 2019. Both ED and CBI were eager to seek cancellation of his bail as the accused had already sought the citizenship of Caribbean isle Dominica. India has no extradition treaty with Dominica.

“Saxena is a hawala operator who runs accommodation entry business in Dubai through numerous companies, known as Matrix group companies, and has laundered proceeds of crime in the cases of AgustaWestland chopper scam (linked to purchase of VVIP choppers by India) and Moser Baer bank fraud case,” the ED had revealed.