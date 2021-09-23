Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAIMIM faces strong objections after its posters term Sambhal in UP as the land...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AIMIM faces strong objections after its posters term Sambhal in UP as the land of the ‘Ghazis’

After protests against posters calling Sambhal the land of Ghazis, AIMIM workers removed the posters

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi poster
AIMIM poster called Sambhal land of Ghazis, removed after criticism (Image: Punjab Kesari)
250

Tension erupted in the Sambhal region of Uttar Pradesh after posters of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) called it the land of “Ghazis”, referring to the Islamic invaders. Bharatiya Janata Party strongly objected to the language used in the posters. After the controversy, the posters were removed by the workers of AIMIM.

The posters were reportedly spotted ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s public rally in Sirsi. Rajesh Singhal, Vice President, UP West Unit, BJP, raised objections on the posters and said Sambhal was never the land of ‘Ghazis’. He said, “This is an election stunt of Owaisi, and we will not allow them to succeed in their intentions. None of the cities in India belonged to the ‘ghazis’, and we will not allow them to become one.”

He further asserted that Sambhal finds its place in the mythology as well. He said, “In the Puranas, Sambhal finds mention in connection with the Kalki incarnation (of Lord Vishnu). If Sambhal is mentioned as the land of the ‘Ghazis’ in the Quoran, then I will quit politics.”

The poster politics of AIMIM

A similar controversy had erupted earlier when a poster of AIMIM had called Ayodhya by its old name Faizabad. At that time, Owaisi was to attend a political rally in Ayodhya. Paramhans Das, Mahant, Tapasvi Chavni had warned AIMIM to remove the posters else they would not allow Owaisi to enter Ayodhya. Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the parties in the Ayodhya Land Dispute, had warned Muslims of Uttar Pradesh not to get lured by Owaisi. He urged Owaisi not to play with the sentiments of the Muslims.

Owaisi targeted SP and BSP for poor performance in Lok Sabha elections

During his rally in Sirsi, Owaisi claimed that the people of UP would not choose Yogi Adityanath for the second term as Chief Minister of the state. Targeting CM Yogi for his ‘Abba Jaan’ remark, AIMIM Chief called himself “the father of the poor and weak, the brother of women.”

Owaisi also targeted Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and questioned them on their poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, “In the Lok Sabha elections, we did not field a single candidate, yet we are blamed that they (SP-BSP) got only 15 seats. They should come on a stage and have a one-to-one debate on this.”

AIMIM is planning to contest 100 seats in upcoming Assembly Elections in UP next year in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
578,134FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com