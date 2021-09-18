Saturday, September 18, 2021
Amarinder Singh set to resign at 4 pm as Punjab CM due to humiliation he has been forced to suffer: Report

Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that Amarinder Singh will submit his resignation unless there is some late last minute dramatic change in the affairs of the Congress party.

Amarinder Singh set to resign as Punjab CM due to humiliation he has been forced to suffer: Republic
Image Credit: India Today
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is set to submit his resignation at 4 pm on Saturday, Republic TV has reported. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that Amarinder Singh will submit his resignation unless there is some late last minute dramatic change in the affairs of the Congress party.

“It’s all over. Amarinder Singh is putting in his papers and there is going to have to be a new Chief Minister of Punjab. This is all going to happen very very soon, 4 pm Amarinder Singh is quitting. I don’t think there is any immediate solution that anyone can have right now unless there is going to be an outreach by the Congress party. It has to happen within the next one hour,” Arnab Goswami said.

Earlier, Singh had reportedly told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he cannot continue with the humiliation he is subjected to. The CM expressed his frustration after the Congress High Command called for an emergency meeting of party MLAs in Punjab today. The party has called an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday evening to resolve the growing dissent in the party.

Harish Rawat, AICC in-charge of Punjab tweeted last night to inform that the meeting was requested by a large number of Congress MLAs. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” he tweeted.

