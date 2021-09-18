Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has reportedly told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he cannot continue with the humiliation he is subjected to. According to reports, Captain Amarinder Singh has also offered to resign from the post of Chief Minister amid increasing pressure from the Navjot Singh Sidhu for change in leadership.

According to some reports, the High Command has asked Amarinder Singh to submit his resignation, but these are unconfirmed reports at present.

#BREAKING: #Punjab CM #AmarinderSingh tells #Congress interim president #SoniaGandhi that he "cannot continue with such humiliation, according to party sources. However there is no official word from the CM or his office on this.



Latest news and updates: https://t.co/mRGU3mxNzr pic.twitter.com/0YmeME5Gba — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) September 18, 2021

The CM expressed his frustration after the Congress High Command called for an emergency meeting of party MLAs in Punjab today. The party has called an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday evening to resolve the growing dissent in the party.

Harish Rawat, AICC in-charge of Punjab tweeted last night to inform that the meeting was requested by a large number of Congress MLAs. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” he tweeted. He also asked all Congress MLAs of Punjab to attend the meeting.

The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at …..1/2 pic.twitter.com/BT5mKEnDs5 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 17, 2021

Reportedly, around 40 MLAs had written to party leadership expressing their dissatisfaction with captain Amarinder Singh and demanding his removal from the post of chief minister.

The AICC took the decision to hold the meeting at a time when a large number of Congress MLAs, including ministers, are calling for a change of Chief Minister in the state. The dissenting MLAs are led by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been revolting against the CM for several months now. He had tasted victory two months ago when the party leadership made him the chief of the state unit.