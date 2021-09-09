Thursday, September 9, 2021
Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala ‘brought dead’ to JJ Hospital, was in Arthur Road Jail over charges of forgery and fraud

Lakdwala was sufferig from cancer. he was arrested first by the Mumbai Police and then by the ED in a case of financial fraud and cheating.

OpIndia Staff
Yusuf Lakdwala dies in Arthur Road Jail
Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in Mumbai jail
Builder and Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who had been arrested in cheating and financial fraud case, passed away earlier today. As per reports, Lakdawala, who has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail, was declared ‘brought dead’ at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

Lakdwala was reportedly suffering from cancer. He was arrested first by the Mumbai Police and then by the ED in a case of financial fraud and cheating. Lakdawala was one of Mumbai’s well-known developers and had invested in Bollywood too.

As per reports, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. An accidental death report, (ADR) has been filed in the case.

Lakdawala was under judicial custordy. He was being probed for conspiracy and forgery, among other allegations by the ED and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

Lakdwala was arrested by ED in a land deal case in May 2021. He was accused of trying to sell land that belonged to Mulk Raj Anand. As per a report in Republic TV, the land was in Khandala and had at one time belonged to the ruler of Hyderabad.

The developer had allegedly forged papers and had claimed that the land was gifted to his father in law. He had tried to flee the country but was arrested in Ahmedabad.

Searched termsYusuf Lakdawala arrest, Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai jail
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

