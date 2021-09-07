Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has been ‘arrested’ on Tuesday, September 7 and sent to judicial custody for 15-days, for allegedly making derogatory comments against Brahmins.

According to reports, the action against the Chhattisgarh CM’s father was taken after Netizens voiced their confidence that the state’s Congress government would take no action against senior Baghel because he is the Chief Minister’s father. In response to social media posts, the Congress leader stated that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

Acknowledging that he was aware of his father’s remarks Bhupesh Baghel had stated: “The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it.”

When asked by the media if his father would be arrested or not since Bhupesh Baghel held the post of the CM of the state, CM Baghel asserted that no one was above the law even if the person in question was the CM’s 86 year old father.

In a release, the CM claimed, “Action would be taken against him as per law.” Asserting that he has ideological differences with his father, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “Our political thoughts and beliefs are very much different. I respect him as his son, but as the CM, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb the public order.”

The FIR (First Information Report) against Nand Kumar Baghel was filed at the DD Nagar Police Station under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause alarm).

The drama of arrest: Baghel’s “arrested” father enjoys royal treatment at the police station

Soon after reports of his arrest emerged, a picture started doing the rounds on social media where Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father is seen eating lunch in the air-conditioned chamber in the police station.

Following the viral image, social media users wondered if Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s move against his own father was merely a ruse to highlight the Congress party’s morality and court the Brahmin vote bank in UP ahead of the elections.

After the royal treatment given to Bhupesh Baghel’s father, it is evident that the arrest was merely to cater to a ‘vote bank’ and not really to ensure that the law is upheld, as he had claimed to do. Baghel had said that as the CM, he would not “forgive him (his father) for such mistakes which disturb public order”, however, his father was not treated as a commoner who was arrested for disturbing public harmony. After the pressure being mounted on social media, it seems to be an exercise in image management rather than an attempt tp uphold the law.