While the Taliban has started imposing stringent Sharia laws in Afghanistan, Islamist leaders and politicians in India continue to defend the Jihadi group. In the latest such incident, Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari has said that the USA is responsible for injustice and violation of human rights in Afghanistan and defended the Taliban. He claimed that Afghans are happy with the rule of the Taliban.

Speaking to media at the Jharkhand assembly after the first day of the monsoon session, Irfan Ansari praised the Taliban for chasing away American troops from Afghanistan. He said, “They should be lauded as they chased the Americans away from Afghanistan. We all know the kind of excesses the American forces committed in Afghanistan.”

When journalists asked whether he is supporting a terrorist organisation, Ansari said, “Yes, they are a terrorist organisation but they have acted as revolutionary in forcing the American occupation out of that country.”

Ranchi MLA Irfan Ansari further said, ‘This is my belief that It is the American administration who is responsible for all the wrongdoings and violation of rights happening in Afghanistan. The truth is something else, we all follow the media, the Taliban and Afghans are absolutely happy in Afghanistan, it is the American forces who is the bully and harassing the Afghan mothers, sisters and children. This is what all this is all about and everything else that is spread in the market/media is not correct, and I will raise my voice whenever there is injustice done against the public.”

#WATCH | American forces are committing atrocities in Afghanistan. They harass mothers, sisters & children. The fight is against it. Taliban & the people of Afghanistan are happy: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari in Ranchi, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/bgNGksFMXU — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

He said that the media reports of Taliban atrocities on people are false. Ansari alleged that wherever British and American forces go, they commit atrocities on people. Ansari added that now that US troops have left and British forces have been chased away, there must be peace in Afghanistan. He commented that we don’t have to do anything with what is happening in Afghanistan or Pakistan.

The comments by the Congress leader that Afghans are happy with the Taliban regime comes after thousands of Afghans gathered outside the Kabul Airport trying to flee the country after the group captured Kabul. While the evacuation by western countries has stopped from 31st August, a large number of Afghans are still trying to escape from the country.

In the past, MLA Ansari had made similar rubbish remarks when he made a disgraceful comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said, ‘Jo apni maa ka nahin hua, Patni ka nahi hua, wo desh ka kya hoga’ (Someone who couldn’t belong to his mother, his wife, how will he belong to the country). He had also made empty boasts that the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC would not be implemented in Jharkhand not knowing that state governments do not have any say over matters of citizenship.