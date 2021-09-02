The Congress party, which is witnessing internal troubles in several states, has formed an ‘agitation committee’ to run agitations against the Modi government. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) today informed that party president Sonia Gandhi has formed a committee under the leadership of Digvijay Singh to plan sustain agitations on the national level.

Apart from former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh as the chairman, this ‘agitation committee’ is comprised of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Telangana MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Congress leaders Manish Chatrath, BK Hariprasad, Ripun Bora, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak and Zuber Khan.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has constituted the following committee to plan sustained agitations on nation issues, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/KYCJqvckFZ — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 2, 2021

Interestingly, while Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a member of the committee, her son Rahul Gandhi is not. Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of launching attacks on Modi governments, mostly on false and baseless claims.

The committee will devise strategies for the Congress party to run agitations against the Modi government on various issues like price rise, farm laws etc ahead of the assembly election in five states. “No meetings have been held so far, but on issues like price rise, farm laws and other issues need sustained agitation. It is the need of the hour, need of the country, need of the people. Rahul ji is fighting, farmers are also fighting, but it should be more sustained,” said Congress leader Udit Raj, who is a member of the newly formed committee.

The Congress party had raised various issues of farm laws, price rise, Pegasus etc in the recently concluded monsoon season of the parliament, where the Congress and other opposition MPs had resorted to vandalism.

This 9-member agitation committee has been formed by the Congress party after it had formed a 11-member committee to plan celebrations for 75th year of independence. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is the chairman and Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has been appointed as convenor of that committee. Senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, Mullappally Ramachandran, KR Ramesh Kumar and Pradyut Bordoloi are the other members of the committee. This committee will oversee the yearlong celebrations of the 75th year of independence by the Congress party, which will run parallel to the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, there were dissatisfaction among several Congress leaders over the composition of that committee as included several leaders from the G-23 faction like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Mukul Wasnik.