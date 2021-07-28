On July 28, Congress MPs tore and threw papers at the Chair and the treasury benches in Lok Sabha while protesting over Pegasus and farmers’ issues. The opposition leaders also raised ‘Khela Hobe’ slogans and demanded a discussion on the ‘Pegasus Project’ report. After the uproar, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 PM.

Credit: Lok Sabha TV

The situation in Rajya Sabha was no different. The Opposition leaders restored to hooting and howling while Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made a statement in the house. Reportedly, the Opposition parties’ leader had a meeting at the Parliament earlier on Wednesday to plan the future course of action over several issues, including Farmer Protests, Pegasus report and others.

The meeting took place in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from 14 parties that are Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK attended the meeting.

Some prominent names included Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Jairam Ramesh, TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Sanjay Raut, Hasnain Masoodi, Bhagwant Mann, Manoj Jha and others.

Sitting with the entire opposition is extremely humbling. Amazing experience, wisdom and insight in everyone present.#United pic.twitter.com/w74YRuC3Ju — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2021

Speaking to the reports after the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition would continue to raise the issues of ‘public interest’ and not compromise on matters including farmer protests, inflation and Pegasus Project. The Opposition has been creating a ruckus in the Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19.

PM Modi asked BJP leaders to expose Opposition

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly directed the BJP leaders to expose Opposition leaders for creating a disturbance in both houses.

जब प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी सदन के अंदर हर चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं तो विपक्ष चर्चा से क्यों भाग रहा है ?



स्पीकर महोदय पर कागज फेंकना,तख्ती लेकर आगे आना ,मंत्री को जवाब ना पढ़ने देना ,पत्रकार गैलरी तक कागज फेंकना शर्मनाक है।



क्या ये विपक्ष के सांसदों को शोभा देता है? — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 28, 2021

After today’s incident, Union Minister Anurag Takhur said in a tweet, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to discuss every issue in the house then why the Opposition is running away? Throwing paper at the speaker, coming with placards and not allowing the minister to read the answers is shameful. Does it suit the MPs of the Opposition?”