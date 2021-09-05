On Saturday (September 4), the Budgam police in Kashmir registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the family members of Syed Ali Shah Geelani for wrapping the deceased separatist’s body in the Pakistani flag. Geelani, who spearheaded the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades, died at the age of 92 from prolonged illness on Wednesday (September 1).

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. While sharing the contentious video clip, Pakistan Strategic Forum tweeted, “The body of Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani R.A. was wrapped in Flag of Pakistan.” Reportedly, the family members of the separatist also raised anti-national slogans at his residence in Hyderpora in Srinagar in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani R.A. was wrapped in Flag of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/DLcD4Y5w0a — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) September 2, 2021

While speaking about the matter to The Times of India, a police official informed, “The FIR was registered at Budgam police station against the family members of Geelani along with other elements for raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistani flag on the separatist’s body at his home after his death on Wednesday.” The FIR No. 277/2021 was lodged at the Budgam police station and the unnamed accused were booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar, preventive measures such as suspension of mobile internet services were undertaken to control the law and order situation in the Valley. However, by Friday, cellular and wired internet services were restored while free movement of civilians was allowed on Saturday. Kumar has appealed to people to not act upon rumours. According to a police spokesperson, there was no ‘untoward incident’ in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday except a minor ‘stone pelting’ case in Narkara in Budgam.

In Valley, @JmuKmrPolice holds its own to facilitate wee-hour burial, at 4:30 am, for Kashmiri separatist Geelani, weeding out all attempts by his aides who tried even in such times to instigate locals with shutdown/protest call



Geelani batted for Pak.His team still uses Pak no. pic.twitter.com/BZYM19PVR4 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) September 2, 2021

Following Geelani’s death, Jammu and Kashmir police rushed to his residence to facilitate the separatist’s burial at the wee hours of the morning. They were met with resistance and the family alleged that the cops tried to snatch the deceased’s body. The family members also accused the police personnel of forcibly barging into the house and burying Geelani’s body, a claim that has since been refuted by the police.