The final blueprint of Bhavya Ram Mandir is finally out: Includes six temples, deities yet to be decided

The final blueprint has been prepared by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, and six temples have been included in the premises. According to reports, Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Ram Mandir Trust, said that the construction of the foundation of Ram Mandir would be completed by October-end or the first week of November.

In a statement to PTI, Mishra said, “These six temples of deities will be built along the outer periphery of the Ram temple but within the premises.” Mishra further added that the construction of the plinth or base of the structure of Ram Mandir is expected to begin by the first week of November after completion of the filling of the foundation.

The filling of 1,20,000 square feet and 50 feet deep foundation area was set to be completed by the end of October. However, the Trust later decided to add four layers to bring the foundation’s height 107 meters above sea level. Earlier, there were 44 layers of engineered fill material, but now there were be 48 layers.

Deities to be decided later

OpIndia reached out to Dr Anil Mishra to know about the six additional temples to be constructed in the premises of Bhavya Ram Mandir. Mishra said that there are six temples in the final blueprint, but which deities would be worshipped in these temples is yet to be decided.

Bhavya Ram Mandir

The construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation of the temple. The work of the foundation is almost complete, and the Trust recently announced that it would be completed by November first week this year. The construction of the Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by 2023.