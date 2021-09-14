On directions from a local court, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Prince Raj, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Samastipur, Bihar. The FIR under IPC provisions relating to rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence was registered on September 09 on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman three months ago.

Delhi Police lodges rape FIR against LJP MP Prince Raj. The FIR also names Chirag Paswan alleging that he conspired to delay action against his cousin Prince.@AnvitSrivastava shares details with @JamwalNews18. pic.twitter.com/KwuqzhkwZb — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 14, 2021

LJP leader Chirag Paswan has also been named in the FIR for conspiring to delay action against his cousin Prince. Interestingly, Prince was one of the five LJP MPs who had rebelled against Chirag Paswan’s leadership in the party in June this year.

Reportedly, Prince had already filed an FIR of extortion against the complainant. “It has come to my knowledge that a woman has levelled some allegations against me. We had filed a complaint on February 10 itself and submitted all the evidence before the police,” he had then given a statement to the media.

Reiterating his stand, Prince on June 17 had Tweeted saying, “I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurize me professionally, and personally by threatening my reputation.”

Complainant accused Prince of rape and threatening

The complainant, a former LJP officer-bearer claimed that she first met Prince last year in the party office and continued to stay in touch after that. Narrating the incident, the complainant alleged that in one of the meetings when she picked up a bottle of water, Prince gave her another glass of water instead.

“After consuming it, I fell unconscious,” she said. “I regained consciousness and found my head on his shoulder. He told me I was unwell and then I returned home. I questioned him again as to what had happened with me, he then showed me a video recorded by him,” she said accusing Prince of rape.

The complainant also said that Prince ensured his face was not visible in the video and later proposed marriage. He also threatened her by making the video viral. She further said that Prince started visiting her at odd hours to establish a ‘physical relationship.’

“Chirag pressured to not file complaint”

The complainant has also alleged that when she informed party leader Chirag Paswan about the harassment he had sided with his cousin and had delayed the filing of the complaint.

“On January 15, I went to meet Chirag and after all the discussion, he pressured me into not filing the case against Prince and said he was ready to resolve the matter… I left the party in February and when Prince came to know about the matter, he lodged an FIR against me,” alleged the woman.