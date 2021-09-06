Former England cricketer Nick Compton did a Michael Vaughan during the 4th match between India versus England. Compton decided to engage in light banter with Indian fans, believing that the match would end in a draw. However, the England batting line-up collapsed on the 5th and final day and India managed to clinch the win.

Nick Compton said on Sunday, “Can’t see this being anything other than a draw! India’s bowling apart from Bumrah will struggle. If only Ashwin was playing… oh Kohli it’s good to have independent thinkers in your team”.

He followed it up on Monday saying, “Where have all my Indian Kohli loving fans gone?” By the start of play on 5th Day, Compton felt confident enough to assert, “Big day for England – a flat wicket and no Ashwin. Lovely opportunity for a record run chase!”

The banter with Indian fans backfired on him as England went on to lose the match in the last session of the 4th match. As India’s win appeared certain, Indian fans returned the favour with interest.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has built a reputation for himself of getting predictions wrong with remarkable frequency. In a recent tiff with Indian fans, the former cricketer had blamed the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad after India beat England.