Former captain of the England cricket team Michael Vaughan has been particularly displeased with the pitches in India after English batsmen failed to score big on turning tracks in the second and third test matches between India and England. After incessantly complaining about the pitch following England’s second defeat in the series, Michael Vaughan has now taken to mocking the curators.

The former cricketer on Saturday made a sarcastic post taking potshots at Indian curators. He shared an image of a farmer tilling his land with bulls and said that “preparations for the 4th Test are going great” and that the “Curator is expecting movement early,good carry & might spin on day 5”.

The post by Michael Vaughan

The former England captain had shared a similar post two days earlier. The post shared by Vaughan showed a tractor moving in a tilled agricultural land. He was taking jibes at the curator expecting a turning track again.

Meme shared by Vaughan

Vaughan has been extremely critical of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium where the match ended within two days. India won the match by 10 wickets as England struggled to cope with the turning track. Following India’s victory, the pitch had come under intense criticism for offering too much to spinners and making life difficult for batsmen.

Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed pitch critics on Saturday. He said, “What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on! Who makes all these rules, we need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint.”

He added, “The talk around the surface is getting out of hand. Why would you talk about the surface and sell that to us time in and time out? There have been instances when we have gone to New Zealand, both (Tests) got over within five days. Total five days. Nobody noted it.”