Sunday, September 5, 2021
Germany: Afghan national with possible ‘Islamist Motivation’ stabs two in Berlin, including a woman for doing gardening work

The Afghan national was arrested after a gardener and a passer-by were attacked in the Wilmersdorf part of Berlin

Berlin: Afghan National stabs Woman for being a gardener
Image Credit : The Indian Express
An Afghan National stabbed a 58-year-old woman multiple times in the neck for being a gardener at the Wilmersdorf part of the German capital Berlin. The man also attacked a passerby who had attempted to help the woman. According to a report by the Express, the man is 28 years old and had problems with women doing a gardening job because he did not believe a woman could do such a job, which insinuated a possible ‘Islamist Motivation’ and mindset.

The Berlin Police said that the attack on the woman took place in a park at around 1.30 pm on Saturday. The statement further added that the Afghan National stabbed the woman because he believed that a woman should not be doing a gardening job. The man stabbed the gardener several times in the neck, leaving her with serious injuries. According to the sources, a passerby, a 66-year-old man who came running to help the woman was also attacked by the Afghan.

The German police arrested the man and suspect that he suffered from mental health issues. Both the victims sustained severe injuries and were being treated at the hospital. The statement issued by the Police mentioned that the man had been living in Germany since 2016.

The stabbing occurred in the backdrop of the crisis in Afghanistan where concerns are being raised that people who are being evacuated are not properly vetted, and it showed how wayward refugees pose a threat to the security of a nation.

