India on September 13 achieved another major milestone in the fight against Covid-19. On this day, India crossed 75 crore total doses administered.

Vaccination in India has been proceeding at a remarkable speed under the Union Health Ministry. Over the last several weeks, daily doses administered have crossed the 1 crore mark multiple times and the numbers are constantly high.

In the month of August alone, India had given over 180 million doses, which was more doses than all the G7 nations, USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan put together. PM Modi had announced that India will vaccinate all its eligible citizens by the end of 2021.

The CoWin platform makes booking of slots, scheduling and tracking vaccination easy for citizens. Several ministers, health experts and leaders have congratulated the government of India for achieving this milestone.