Monday, September 13, 2021
Updated:

Another milestone achieved, India has now given 75 crore doses of Covid vaccine

In the month of August alone, India had given over 180 million doses, which was more doses than all the G7 nations, USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan put together.

India on September 13 achieved another major milestone in the fight against Covid-19. On this day, India crossed 75 crore total doses administered.

Vaccination in India has been proceeding at a remarkable speed under the Union Health Ministry. Over the last several weeks, daily doses administered have crossed the 1 crore mark multiple times and the numbers are constantly high.

The CoWin platform makes booking of slots, scheduling and tracking vaccination easy for citizens. Several ministers, health experts and leaders have congratulated the government of India for achieving this milestone.

