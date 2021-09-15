Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsIndian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen stranded in sinking boat off Diu in daring...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen stranded in sinking boat off Diu in daring night mission

The ICG had received a distress call from Diu Administration at 8 PM. The ICG responded immediately and deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen off Diu
Representational image, via Helis.com
2

On September 13, the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu. As per reports, ICG received a distress call from Diu Administration at 8 PM. The ICG responded immediately and deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar. The Coast Guard rescued the stranded fishermen just when their boat was about to sink.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard wrote, “SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam.”

The lifesaving operation took place in pitch-dark conditions amidst harsh weather at a distance of around 175 KM from Porbandar. Highly qualified Coastguard Commandant Kunal Naik and Commandant (JG) Saurabh flew the aircraft for the rescue operation and displayed exemplary flying skills to manoeuvre the aircraft from low-lying clouds to reach the boat in stipulated time.

The rough sea conditions and pitch-dark night made the situation difficult. However, their expertise helped in completing the operation within one hour from the time the aircraft left Porbandar. Reportedly, the boat had lost power due to a machinery breakdown. It was grounded off Vanak Bara in the sea. The Coast Guards airlifted all seven crewmembers and brought them to safe ground.

The rescue operation was a fine display of advanced night capabilities of the indigenous aircraft, highly qualified aircrew and the Indian Coast Guard’s ethos “Vayam Rakshamah”. Notably, a day earlier on September 12, the Indian Coast Guards had rescued eleven fishermen stranded in the Bay of Bengal near Sagar Island after their boat suffered an engine failure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCoast Guard mission, Coast Guard rescue, Diu coast guard jobs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,191FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com