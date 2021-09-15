On September 13, the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu. As per reports, ICG received a distress call from Diu Administration at 8 PM. The ICG responded immediately and deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar. The Coast Guard rescued the stranded fishermen just when their boat was about to sink.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard wrote, “SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam.”

The lifesaving operation took place in pitch-dark conditions amidst harsh weather at a distance of around 175 KM from Porbandar. Highly qualified Coastguard Commandant Kunal Naik and Commandant (JG) Saurabh flew the aircraft for the rescue operation and displayed exemplary flying skills to manoeuvre the aircraft from low-lying clouds to reach the boat in stipulated time.

The rough sea conditions and pitch-dark night made the situation difficult. However, their expertise helped in completing the operation within one hour from the time the aircraft left Porbandar. Reportedly, the boat had lost power due to a machinery breakdown. It was grounded off Vanak Bara in the sea. The Coast Guards airlifted all seven crewmembers and brought them to safe ground.

The rescue operation was a fine display of advanced night capabilities of the indigenous aircraft, highly qualified aircrew and the Indian Coast Guard’s ethos “Vayam Rakshamah”. Notably, a day earlier on September 12, the Indian Coast Guards had rescued eleven fishermen stranded in the Bay of Bengal near Sagar Island after their boat suffered an engine failure.