A Somali migrant residing in a migrant home run by the Catholic community in Rimini town of Northern Italy was arrested for stabbing two bus ticket controllers and attacking three more people along the way. The incident took place on Saturday night.

The man was apparently under the influence of drugs before he lost his mind and attacked the ticket controllers with a knife. Investigators ruled out terrorism as the reason behind the attack. The 26-year-old man was travelling without ticket and when the bust ticket controllers came for it, the man went violent and stabbed them with a knife. He fled after the bus door was opened and attacked two more women and a six-year-old kid on his way.

The Italian police pursued the man and nabbed him later. A total of four women and a 6-year-old boy were injured. The boy received a neck wound and was in serious condition after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified, arrived in Europe in the year 2015 and appeared to be on the run after having been denied asylum in other European countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Netherlands as per the Italian ANSA news agency. According to reports, the Somali man had appealed for asylum in Italy.

Italian Minister of the Interior Lamorgese termed the incident as “the very grave episode.” Lamorgese had been under criticism from the right-wing leader Matteo Salvini who demanded stricter crackdown on the illegal migrants.