Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reached a personal milestone of 100 test wickets during the 4th match between India versus England in the ongoing test series. In the process, he broke the record of the fastest Indian pacer to reach the milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah secured 100 wickets in 24 matches. The previous bowler to hold the record, Kapil Dev, achieved the same in 25 matches. The bowler’s 100th wicket was Ollie Pope and he soon followed it up with the wicket of Bairstow.

Bumrah’s stunning spell put India in a commanding position in the 4th test match, requiring only four more wickets to win the game (at the time of writing this report). Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets after Shardul Thakur provided India their first breakthrough with the wicket of Rory Burns. Dawid Malan was run out for 5 runs.

Going into the 5th Day, India needed 10 wickets to win the match after setting England a target of 368. India were dismissed for a meagre 191 in the first innings where Shardul Thakur scored a quick fire 57. England, in response, scored 290 and took a 99 run lead.

India, in their second innings, scored a mammoth 466 with a brilliant century from ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma. Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant chimed in with crucial half centuries towards the latter end of the innings to put India in pole position.