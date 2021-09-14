Kangana Ranaut to play role of Sita in upcoming period drama: Details

On Tuesday (September 14), actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to inform that she has bagged the role of ‘Goddess Sita’ in the upcoming movie ‘The Incarnation- Sita.’

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists…With the blessings of Sita Ram…Jai Siya Ram.” The actress had also released the poster of the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Alaukik Desai and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. ‘Sita The Incarnation’ will be released in 5 different languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

While speaking about the matter, producer Saloni Sharma said that she could not have been happier to work Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming period drama.“Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring. It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect,” she emphasised.

According to Alaukik Desai, his movie will change how Hindus perceive their ‘mythology.’ He pointed out, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

Kareena Kapoor had demanded 12 crores for ‘The Incarnation- Sita’ movie

Earlier, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan had demanded ₹12 crores to play the role of Sita in the movie. “Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a jiffy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice,” a source had earlier stated.