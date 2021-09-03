Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister of Finance, P Chidambaram, shared a picture on social media that showed him offering prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Friday Prayers at Hazratbal – Srinagar Kashmir pic.twitter.com/yocmIpHbNq — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2021

The visit of Karti P Chidambaram comes shortly after the visit of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to the Shrine.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a Muslim Shrine or Mosque located in Srinagar, also known as Dargah Sharif. The place is believed to be closely related to the Islamic Prophet, Muhammad because of the existence of a relic called the Moi-e-Muqqadas, which many Muslims believe to be strands of hair of the Prophet Muhammad. The shrine is a symbol of love of the Muslims for the Prophet. The construction of the Hazratbal Mosque began in 1968 and ended in the year 1979 with the completion of the white marble edifice and a dome structure.

The place also has a historical relationship with Shah Jahan, who in 1634 re-modelled Ishrat Mahal and a garden that existed before the Hazratbal and built the structure in its place with the purpose of offering prayers. Thus, the Hazratbal shrine represents culture firmly engraved in Mughal history.

The Urs of Chaar Yaar , a Muslim festival, was recently held at the Hazratbal shrine when huge crowd of people gathered to witness the display of the holy relic of prophet Muhammad.

Karti Chidambaram is Congress MP From Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu and son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. He is currently facing investigation in a number of cases including money laundering and having undisclosed foreign assets. He has been charged in cases like INX Media case and Aircel Maxis case and is facing probe from the central agencies. His father P Chidambaram has also been facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Aircel Maxis case. He was recently released on bail after having spent 106 days in Tihar jail.