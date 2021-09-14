Maharashtra: 12-year-old booked under POCSO for raping a 5-year-old girl in Palghar district

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and POCSO Act has been filed against a 12-year-old boy in Boisar area of Palghar district for allegedly raping of a 5-year-old minor girl.

According to local police, the incident of rape came to light after the victim suddenly felt pangs of pain inside her stomach following which her family took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. During her treatment, the doctor in the hospital confirmed that the girl had been raped.

The victim subsequently narrated the ordeal after on her mother’s insistence. A police complaint was filed in Boisar police station against the accused, a 12-year-old minor on Monday night.

The police said the accused will be taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile remand home after the investigation in response to the complaint lodged late at night.

Earlier this week, a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged girl in Palghar district, police said.

Of late, there have a spike in cases of sexual offence involving minors. This is a second such incident in a matter of a few weeks when minors are being charged with serious sections of POCSO Act.

Minor boy sent to juvenile home after his 16-year-old porn addict sister got pregnant by forcing him to have sex with her

Earlier last month, a shocking incident had come to light from the city of Mumbai, sullying the beautiful relation between a brother and a sister. A 16-year-old girl, who was found to be 5 months pregnant after being addicted to porn movies, said her 13-year-old minor brother was responsible for her pregnancy as she had forced him to have sex with her.

The matter came to the fore after the underage girl admitted to a hospital in Mumbai was found to be 5 months into her pregnancy. This set off alarm bells among the hospital staff and the police were informed about the case. When the Mumbai police inquired about her pregnancy, the girl held her younger brother responsible for it.

According to the girl’s statement, she was addicted to watching porn movies on her mobile. She said she often showed her younger brother pornographic content when they both slept under their bed in their small house. She supposedly then coerced her brother and started having sex with him against his consent. The police officials believed during one of these encounters, the girl may have had become pregnant.