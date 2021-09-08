Thursday, September 9, 2021
Fans celebrate after Mahendra Singh Dhoni appointed mentor of Indian team for T20 world cup, sparks meme fest

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated for October this year. India had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but since then, has not managed to win the event.

OpIndia Staff
Ex Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (image courtesy: exchange4media.com)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team and a legend of the game, will mentor the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, honorary secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah has announced. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already retired as a player from international cricket.

The announcement has sparked a meme fest on social media. Dhoni is, after all, the only captain to have won all three ICC tournaments, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Fans are delighted that India’s most successful captain will mark a return to the Indian dressing room. Wassim Jaffer, former batsman for the Indian test team, shared a Rajnikanth meme to celebrate the occasion.

Another fan remarked, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ (This heart wants more).

One football enthusiast compared the scenario to the final of the Euro 2016 Football Championship where Ronaldo egged on his teammates after he was forced out of the game by an injury. The coach of the Portugal team watched on the from the sidelines while Ronaldo, the talisman of the team, was much more vocal. Portugal went on to win the final in extra time.

ESPN joined in the celebrations as well.

A fan compared Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Bahubali.

There are Money Heist memes doing the rounds as well.

There are memes and jokes all around following the appointment.

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated for October this year. India had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but since then, has not managed to win the event. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had announced his retirement on Independence Day in 2020.

Apart from his international success, MS Dhoni is also one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings to eight finals of which the team managed to win the trophy on three occasions. The former captain is often fondly referred to as ‘Mahi’.

