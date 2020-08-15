Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. He made the announcement in a very short statement on Instagram. He said, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

MS Dhoni is widely considered the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team. He won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in the year 2013 as the captain of the Indian cricket team. MS Dhoni became the first captain to win the three world titles in Cricket.

MS Dhoni is also one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings to eight finals of which the team managed to win the trophy on three occasions. The former captain is often fondly referred to as ‘Mahi’. Deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the cricketer in his biopic.

Speculations have been rife about his retirement ever since India crashed out of the ICC World Cup in 2019. His presence in the Indian cricket team has also been extremely infrequent since then. He had earlier stepped down as the captain of the Indian cricket team and ace batsman Virat Kohli had taken on the reins of the team from him.

Suresh Raina also announces retirement

Minutes after former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Instagram, his teammate Suresh Raina followed suit and announced his retirement.

Suresh Raina posted a message on Instagram announcing his retirement, saying “I choose to join you in this journey” to MS Dhoni.