Malini Awasthi on how she was stopped from singing a bhajan on Doordarshan under UPA because it said Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya

Ever since India achieved independence in 1947, the Congress party has studiously followed political policies that have run counter to the interests of the Hindu majority community. From Jawaharlal Nehru’s staunch refusal to restore the hallowed Somnath Temple to its past glory to its unabashed practice of minority appeasement, to questioning the existence of Lord Rama and concocting the imaginary construct of “Saffron Terror”, Congress has a storied history of undermining Hindus and relegating them to the secondary status.

In yet another display of Congress’ treachery against the Hindus, renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi recently revealed in a news show that she was stopped from singing a religious bhajan on public broadcaster Doordarshan in 2005 because it said Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya.

Speaking about how the then UPA government in power stopped her from singing a composition dedicated to Lord Rama, Padmashree Awardee Malini Awasthi said, “There was a time when I was appointed to sing for public broadcaster Doordarshan…I offered them to sing a hymn on Lord Rama’s birth. Initially, they agreed to it but when I started, it included a stanza that mentioned Lord Rama’s birth in Ayodhya. Suddenly, they came and told me this cannot go on air and asked me to sing another hymn.”

*2005 में मालिनी अवस्थी को दूरदर्शन पर ये कह कर भजन गाने से रोक दिया गया था कि इसमेें राम का जन्म अयोध्या में होना बताया गया है।*



*यह था और है कांग्रेस का हिंदू विरोधी, घिनौना चेहरा* pic.twitter.com/pMrPHVB8KE — धर्मों रक्षति रक्षितः ✍️ हर_कण_हिन्दू (@BemB5t928V53eUK) September 8, 2021

“Since I am inquisitive by nature, I asked them what’s the problem with this composition. They said it refers to Lord Rama’s birth in Ayodhya. Being a follower of Sanathan Dharma, this was unacceptable to me. We have celebrated Lord Rama’s birth in Ayodhya for years. I told them I cannot record any other hymn if you are seeking to deny the truth.” Awasthi recounted during a programme on News Nation.

It is worth noting that Congress has long been accused of using state broadcasters to set their agenda and share a particular narrative, which has almost always worked against the interests of Hindus. It forced artists to toe a particular line that jibed with its larger political discourse, with insubordination resulting in ouster and ostracisation. One of the foremost musicians in India’s history, Pandit Hridaynath was sacked from the All India Radio during Congress years for singing a poem penned by freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

All India Radio under Congress rule sacked Pandit Hridaynath for composing tunes based on poems written by Veer Savarkar

Hridaynath and his sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar, were known for composing tunes based on poems written by Veer Savarkar. However, this did not sit well with the Congress party, which had assiduously created a narrative that villainised the freedom fighter. As a consequence, the All India Radio under the Congress rule fired Hridaynath Mangeshkar for his musical composition on Veer Savarkar’s poems.

Years later, in an interview with ABP Majha, Hridaynath Mangeshkar admitted how he was fired from All India Radio because he chose to compose a poem written by Veer Savarkar. About 53 minutes into the interview, Mangeshkar shared the anecdote when he was canned from his job at the All India Radio, only because he had dared to create a musical rendition of Veer Savarkar’s iconic poem wherein he extolled the sea to take him back to the motherland, referring to Savarkar’s time in jail in the Andamans.

Congress’s penchant for dehumanising Hindus

Congress has a chequered history of dehumanising Hindus. It had moved heaven and earth to concoct the “Saffron Terror” narrative by falsely implicating Sadhvi Pragya and even Lt Col Purohit. It was Congress that wanted to pass the Communal Violence Bill which basically ensured that only Hindus would be considered perpetrators and never a Muslim, should there be any communal violence. The bill was formed by people who were associated with various foreign-funded NGOs. It was Rahul Gandhi who deemed mythical “saffron terror” more dangerous than LeT. It was P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde who called Hindus terrorists with no proof or reason. It was Manmohan Singh who said Muslims have the first right on our country’s resources.

It was Congress that divided Hindus by giving Lingayats the separate religion tag. It was Congress’ stand that was supported by Hafiz Saeed. It was Congress that ran a ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ Facebook campaign in Pakistan and it was Congress whose leaders went to Pakistan and derided India. The list of Congress’ treachery with respect to Hindus is rather endless and the above-mentioned instances are just a few examples to highlight Congress’ anti-Hindu leanings.