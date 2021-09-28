Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday shared screenshots of threatening messages he had received from a man who identified as Suraj Thakur and claimed to have been working at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap.

The man, who claimed himself to be Suraj Thakur, said he was instructed by Bhai Jagtap to have a discussion with the actor over a tweet posted by him in which he had supposedly made defamatory remarks against Gandhi/Nehru family. Thakur had said in the message that the tweet had hurt the sentiments of crores of citizens and Congress workers and threatened Shorey with legal consequences for using sharp remarks for a former PM.

The alleged henchman of Bhai Jagtap also asked Ranvir Shorey to immediately issue an apology and delete the content from all social media platforms or risk facing the “wrath of the consequences”.

Shorey was referring to the picture he had posted in response to a social media troll’s tweet on his Modi meme saying that the BJP was a political party born out of a torn condom. Shorey had then shared a picture of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru standing along with another man, saying that he should have used a condom.

Shorey further said in his message that he retains the right to freedom of speech bestowed by the constitution of India and will not be intimidated by threats.

“However, please be informed that I’m not a supporter of the Congress party, and I retain my right to freedom of speech as granted to me under the constitution of India. I will not be intimidated,” Shorey had said.

Ranvir Shorey shares hilarious meme, Modi-haters suffer a meltdown

Actor Ranvir Shorey has been dishing out ‘befitting replies’ to flustered trolls who were abusing him over a meme on PM Modi.

PM Modi had recently paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament. This had not gone done well with the opposition parties and the leaders, who had been opposing the construction of the new Parliament tooth and nail. Shorey had then posted a meme of PM Modi walking at the construction site of the new Parliament with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet.

Predictably, the sharp messaging in the meme and the not-so-parliamentary language in the tweet raised the hackles of the opposition supporters and their online supporters, who descended on Shorey’s Twitter timeline to deride him with personal attacks and choicest of abuses.

Exposing hatred against the BJP, another Twitter user said a party that came into existence because of a torn condom should not be criticising the Congress party. To this, Shorey shared a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru and said “condom should have been used by him”.