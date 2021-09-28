Actor Ranvir Shorey is dishing out ‘befitting replies’ to flustered trolls who are abusing him over a meme shared by him where PM Modi could be seen trampling upon a posse of opposition leaders.

PM Modi had recently paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament. This had not gone done well with the opposition parties and the leaders, who had been opposing the construction of the new Parliament tooth and nail. Shorey had then posted a meme of PM Modi walking at the construction site of the new Parliament with a picture depicting a bunch of opposition leaders beneath his feet.

“Bhaago, b*dwalo, Modi Aaya!” Shorey had tweeted along with the meme.

Hours after he posted the meme, Shorey apologised for the caption, stating that he could have used better language for it. But by then, opposition supporters had already lost their cool over the meme.

Predictably, the sharp messaging in the meme and the not-so-parliamentary language in the tweet raised the hackles of the opposition supporters and their online supporters, who descended on Shorey’s Twitter timeline to deride him with personal attacks and choicest of abuses.

However, Shorey is not among those who would meekly put up with the online bullying and take it lying down. Instead, he fiercely pushed back against the naysayers, often resorting to unflattering language and stinging memes to mock the trolls.

Ranvir Shorey gives befitting replies to trolls abusing him over his Modi meme

When an insufferable online troll responded with a disparaging tweet on Shorey’s meme, the actor said, “Jaa Pappu moot pee, bs*k”.

Ja Pappu moot pee, bsdk. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

Another social media user who was upset over Shorey’s Modi meme resorted to an ad hominem attack against the actor. The Twitter user dragged Shorey’s ex-wife Konkana Sen Sharma into the conversation, stating that she did the ‘right thing’ by severing her relationship with the actor. To this tweet, Shorey shared a GIF of a bald man crying and beckoning someone to come close to him.

In response to a Twitter user who said he will use the meme to screw the happiness of PM Modi when he loses in 2024, Shorey said he will have another meme to celebrate the 24 election results.

SS this also: This is for 21, right here, right now. For 24, there’ll be a new one according to 24. 😉 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 27, 2021

Exposing hatred against the BJP, another Twitter user said a party that came into existence because of a torn condom should not be criticising the Congress party. To this, Shorey shared a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru and said Nehru was the one who should have used a condom.

Condom inko pehn na chahiye tha pic.twitter.com/OWt7MuybIE — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

When one Twitter user remarked he is a male Kangana, Shorey shared a popular meme from Kangana Ranaut’s blockbuster movie “Tanu weds Manu: Returns”, with Kangana’s face morphed with his own.

Then there were other befitting replies by Ranvir where he let memes do the talking.

Oh didn’t know heaven and hell are also controlled by “Gandhians” and “Nehruvians”. pic.twitter.com/4e8q2ncrnr — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

Shortly after tweeting the Modi meme that had caused a meltdown among opposition party supporters, Shorey had offered a rationale as to why he created a meme that mocked the opposition parties. He said the opposition had nothing constructive to offer this country and that they are steadfast on just one agenda: Modi-hate.