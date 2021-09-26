Did a Nairobi Pastor ban women from wearing underwear to ‘receive spirit of Jesus easily’? What we know

A video has gone viral on social Media where it is claimed that pastor in Nairobi, Kenya, ordered the women who go to his church to stop wearing undergarments. According to the news anchor in the video, the Pastor from Nairobi, Kenya explained that the step was to ensure that the women were ‘receiving Jesus’ in the best possible way.

The statement read “A local pastor has ordered all women who attend service at Lord’s Propeller Redemption Church to refrain from wearing undergarments while attending so that they can more easily receive the spirit of Jesus Christ”. One can see the television screen behind the news anchors reads ‘Jesus is coming’.

The lady reporting the news wondered what was happening in that Church and informed that the women in the Church were actually listening and obeying the orders of the Pastor. She also seemed curious to know why the men were not ordered to do the same. “And why would Jesus want to… why would his spirit want to enter them in that way?” the news anchor wondered if the said ‘spirit’ wanted to enter the body through the orifices.

The male anchor, also highly amused, wonders whether the spirit of Jesus would come and be disappointed at the person for wearing underwear and hence he ‘can’t come in’. He also wondered who in their right mind would believe that Jesus would get blocked by the underwear. “Is your underwear made of Jesus Kryptonite?” he wonders. Kryptonite is a mythical material found in comic series Superman and usually has negative effect on Superman.

He then exclaimed how despite the bizarre nature of the instructions, people listened to the pastor and came up with no panties and no bras. “You’ve been brainwashed to an extent that you start believing that the person is communicating with God,” the anchor says.

However ridiculous the news might sound, the claims made by the Pastor seemed too weird and unusual to not be a satire. But OpIndia looked it up and found that the news is an old news from 2014. According to a 2014 METRO report, a Pastor from Nairobi, Kenya named Reverend Njohi banned women from wearing underwear at his Church. Lord’s Propeller Redemption Church is also clearly mentioned in the 2014 report.

Pastor Njohi had said back then that worshippers needed to feel free in their ‘mind and body’ but did not tell men to leave their undergarments at home as well. Pastor also warned the women of grave consequences if the new rule was not obeyed.

A CBS veterans network report of 2014 also mentioned Reverend Njohi, a Kenyan Pastor banning female parishioners from wearing underwear.