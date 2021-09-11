Neeraj Chopra turns dream of his parents, to 'travel in a flight, into reality

On Saturday (September 11) morning, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to inform that he was successful in fulfilling a ‘small wish’ of his parents. “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight,” he tweeted. Furthermore, he added,”Sabhi ke dua aur Ashirwad ke liya humesha aabhari rahunga. (I will always be grateful for the prayers and blessings of everyone.)”

Netizens applaud Neeraj Chopra for his heart-warming gesture

His story resounded with the aspirations of the Indian middle-class family, which tends to find happiness in such simple events in life. Jan ki Baat founder, Pradeep Bhandari, tweeted, “Wow. This is real India. You are the icon of New India”

“None is bigger/important than our parents. We are proud of you. Let God give you more success. You are an inspiration to the new young generation for not just being an excellent sportsperson but also upholding family values. Thank you,” wrote one Twitter user.

One Rajat Bajaj applauded, “Parents’ debt of life can’t be repaid ever. Their blessings are the biggest power with us. Hats off NeerajChopra”

Popular Twitter user Meghna Girish wrote, “First flight for parents of our champion…. may God bless every small wish and dream of theirs… today and ever after.”

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics

On August 7 this year, Neeraj Chopra had created history by winning the first athletic medal for India in a century. He had won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the Javelin Throw event on August 7 this year. Neeraj Chopra had topped the qualifying round with an 86.59-metre throw, which he registered in his first attempt. During the finals, Chopra scored a whopping 87.03 metres in the first throw and 87.58 metres in the second. His second throw was enough to win him the Olympic Gold. With Chopra’s medal, India has registered its highest medal tally in the Olympics ever.