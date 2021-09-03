Friday, September 3, 2021
Made in Pakistan: Scissor fails to cut ribbon, so minister uses his teeth, and people can’t stop imagining what next

Video was shared by the Minister from Pakistan's Punjab on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan minister nibbling at ribbon
1

Pakistani Prison minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, on Thursday displayed his nibbling skills when he cut a ribbon at inauguration of a store with his bare teeth.

Video was shared by the Minister from Pakistan’s Punjab on Twitter. He said that he was inaugurating a shop in his constituency and the blunt scissor would not work. So he displayed his skills on ribbon cutting.

This triggered a slew of jokes on the entire incident.

Circumcision is a recommended practice in Islam and is often considered a sign of belonging to the wider Muslim community.

Some even mocked him and claimed that since there is no difference between his tongue and his teeth, one may never know what was used for cutting the ribbon.

Some also asked the right questions about COVID protocols.

Some even complimented him and said that if anyone is invited to ribbon cutting ceremony, they should sharpen their teeth like Chohan, as one may never know.

