Priyanka Chopra in her recent photoshoot with Vogue magazine sported a ‘mangalsutra’ by the designer brand Bvlgari.

This has triggered the so-called feminists who have accused her of wearing a symbol of ‘patriarchal oppression’.

i_quinboot on Twitter

One Twitter user ‘quinboot’ who uses ‘she/her’ pronouns in her bio and identifies herself as 19-year-old marxist-feminist, accused Chopra of ‘exploiting’ feminism for personal economic gains.

Amulya’s tweet

Another feminist was also upset that Priyanka Chopra was making a lot of money by partnering with Bvlgari for mangalsutra. She then compared the holy symbol of matrimony to dowry, a social evil and claimed mocked the same.

Feminists hating on Priyanka Chopra

In fact, not just these, former India Today journalist Aishwarya Subramanyam, too, had an elaborate meltdown over Priyanka Chopra’s photoshoot.

Aishwarya Subramanya’s meltdown on Priyanka Chopra

In fact, she even went on to mock other Hindu symbols like the Janeu, ‘that Brahmin thread thingy’ as described by her friend.

@otherwarya on Instagram

More Hindu symbols of matrimony were mocked because Priyanka Chopra wore a mangalsutra.

In fact, not just that, she even held a Clubhouse discussion on the same. Earlier, Subramanyam was found justifying rape culture of the ‘woke liberals’ after a Clubhouse conversation normalising rape culture went viral on social media. She was also part of the Clubhouse discussion where along with other social media influencers, like Kusha Kapila discussed ‘hate sex’ with Sanghis and ‘Sanghis’s were dehumanised.

The Bvlgari mangalsutra Priyanka Chopra wore retails for Rs 3,49,000.