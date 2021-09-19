Sunday, September 19, 2021
Maharashtra: 22-year-old Chand Akbar Sheikh from Pune befriends minor on Instagram, then rapes her

A case has beed filed under POCSO Act against Chand Akbar Sheikh for raping a minor girl

OpIndia Staff
Minor Raped
Chand Akbar Sheikh raped a minor whom he met on Instagram (Image: Kalingatv)
On September 17, a case has been registered under POCSO Act against 22-year-old Chand Akbar Sheikh at Dehu Road Police Station in Pune for raping a 16-year-old minor girl. As per the reposts, Sheikh met the victim on the social media app Instagram. The case was registered based on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Sheikh started chatting with the victim on the social media app. After a month of coming in contact with her, he met the victim at her house and allegedly sexually assaulted the minor when she was alone at her home. When the victim’s mother came to know about the assault, she filed a complaint against Sheikh at Dehu Road Police Station.

In a statement, the Police said that the victim’s mother came to file a complaint on September 14 for her minor daughter, who is 16-year-old. A case has been registered under POCSO Act against 22-year-old Chand Akbar Sheikh. He has been sent to Police Custody till September 21. The Police added that they met on Instagram and started chatting. Sheikh reached the victim’s house and, as she was alone, took advantage of the situation. Further investigation is underway.

