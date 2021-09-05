Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Drunk 72-year-old man caught raping a cow in the night in Ludhiana, fled...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Drunk 72-year-old man caught raping a cow in the night in Ludhiana, fled after Dairy owner arrived

Hindu leaders gathered at the Dairy Complex on Sunday morning demanding that a case must be lodged against the culprit and that the man must be arrested immediately

OpIndia Staff
13

A disgusting incident has come to light from Punjab where a 72-year-old man was caught in the heinous act of raping a Cow while being drunk. Punjab News Hindi reports that the incident unfolded near Police Division number 7 at the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex, Ludhiana on Saturday Night. The man had fled the scene when the owner of the cow arrived.

Hindu leaders gathered at the Dairy Complex on Sunday morning demanding that a case must be lodged against the culprit and that the man must be arrested immediately. The Hindu leaders also warned the Police that they would block the highway if the accused was not arrested as early as possible.

According to the reports, Munna Lal, the Dairy owner said that he witnessed the incident on Saturday night when he had suddenly woke up at around 12 am and found the man raping the cow. The man, who was visibly drunk, fled the scene as soon as Munna Lal arrived at the spot.

Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora and Mukesh Khurana, the Chief of the Shani Mandir near the Tajpur road, arrived at the Dairy complex as soon as they found out about the incident on Sunday morning and demanded that the Cow rapist be arrested immediately. According to the sources, the culprit drives a trolley in the nearby area and a police raid at the man’s house revealed objectionable items which led to further investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
573,918FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com