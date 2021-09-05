A disgusting incident has come to light from Punjab where a 72-year-old man was caught in the heinous act of raping a Cow while being drunk. Punjab News Hindi reports that the incident unfolded near Police Division number 7 at the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex, Ludhiana on Saturday Night. The man had fled the scene when the owner of the cow arrived.

Hindu leaders gathered at the Dairy Complex on Sunday morning demanding that a case must be lodged against the culprit and that the man must be arrested immediately. The Hindu leaders also warned the Police that they would block the highway if the accused was not arrested as early as possible.

According to the reports, Munna Lal, the Dairy owner said that he witnessed the incident on Saturday night when he had suddenly woke up at around 12 am and found the man raping the cow. The man, who was visibly drunk, fled the scene as soon as Munna Lal arrived at the spot.

Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora and Mukesh Khurana, the Chief of the Shani Mandir near the Tajpur road, arrived at the Dairy complex as soon as they found out about the incident on Sunday morning and demanded that the Cow rapist be arrested immediately. According to the sources, the culprit drives a trolley in the nearby area and a police raid at the man’s house revealed objectionable items which led to further investigation.