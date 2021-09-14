Congress MLA from Punjab, Raj Kumar Verka, has admitted that the anti-farm law protests across North India are being sponsored by the Congress party. He said that it is true that the protests are being ‘sponsored’ by opposition parties while speaking to the media.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | #Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka admits ‘Cong sponsored farmers protest’. Verka says ‘this is a fight against #BJP’. pic.twitter.com/2ZxcuH7u4f — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 14, 2021

Raj Kumar Verka said, “I am telling you. This is a movement against the BJP. Those who have brought these farm laws, ‘kala kanoon’, this struggle is against them. Where is the doubt in that? The Congress is with the farmers, with this struggle. So we are in a conspiracy in this. What is the problem with that? I am saying openly that we are with the farmers.”

The comments come a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had told the protesters to go protest in Delhi instead of the state. Blaming the protests for economic losses, Singh said, “I want to tell Punjab farmers that this is their land. Their ongoing protests here are not in the state’s interest.”

“If the farmers were stopped in Punjab, they would not have reached the Singhu and Tikri borders. You do whatever you want in Haryana and Delhi but why are you causing loss to Punjab?” he emphasised.

Earlier in July, ex-Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jhakar had conceded that it was the Punjab Chief Minister who had instigated the farmers to go to Delhi and protest. Jhakar was speaking during the inauguration of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief.