Not without our Gandhis: Congress social media wants Rahul as party president, leaders want Priyanka as UP CM candidate

As Congress faces yet again political crisis after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM, the party workers have again decided the only solution to the mess would be to make Rahul Gandhi as party president. Rahul Gandhi was the party president during the 2019 general elections and he decided to ‘step down’ taking ‘moral responsibility’ of the party’s defeat as well as his own humiliating defeat in the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion, Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two seats and managed to win the Wayanad seat.

Upon his resignation, his mother, Sonia Gandhi was again made party president. She was also the party president for nearly twenty years before handing over the business to her son Rahul Gandhi. Now, AICC social media team again wants Rahul Gandhi to come back as party president and save the sinking ship that Congress has been reduced to.

Apparently, Congress social media cell believes Rahul Gandhi, despite his history of goof ups on Twitter, will infuse the party cadre with new energy. Earlier this month, the Indian Youth Congress, NSUI, the students wing of Congress and the Congress SC/ST department had also passed resolutions to make him party president again.

But it is not just Rahul Gandhi the party workers want to be subservient to. If the party wants Rahul Gandhi to take on the national role, senior leaders want Priyanka Gandhi to lead Uttar Pradesh as party’s general secretary.

Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership & she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party’s chief ministerial candidate or not: Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Prayagraj (18.09) pic.twitter.com/aFWDl151EO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2021

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that it would be up to Priyanka Gandhi to portray herself as the Chief Minister candidate for Uttar Pradesh elections.

Priyanka Gandhi has never contested any elections. Further, the family members of the Nehru-Gandhi family have always contested the general elections and not legislative assembly elections. It is perhaps below their dignity to contest state assembly elections when they feel they are entitled to becoming the prime minister of the country. In fact, the entitlement is so much that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31st October, 1984, her son Rajiv Gandhi was made Prime Minister in her place. Surely, there were other, more experienced Congress MPs who may have been better leaders, but, well, Rajiv Gandhi was the ‘natural heir’.

Considering the circumstances and history, it is unlikely Priyanka Gandhi would put herself out there as face of UP Chief Ministerial candidate, especially when the party’s chances appear bleak, that party leaders, including veterans like Salman Khurshid, cannot think beyond the Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra nexus is amusing, at the very least.