Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeGovernment and PolicyRoads, colleges in Srinagar to be named after Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Roads, colleges in Srinagar to be named after Kashmiri Hindus who were forced to flee during the exodus

The government has decided to rename a college after prominent Kashmiri Hindu and Indian contemporary playwright Moni Lal Kemmu.

OpIndia Staff
737

The NDA government Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in fundamental changes in Jammu and Kashmir over the past couple of years. Now, it has taken the decision to rename famous roads, buildings and colleges in Srinagar to honour the Hindus who were thrown out of the valley during the violent exodus 30 years ago. 

As per a Times Now report, the government has decided to rename a college after prominent Kashmiri Hindu and Indian contemporary playwright Moni Lal Kemmu. Furthermore, a road will be named after Pandit Zinda Koul, a Kashmiri poet and writer fondly known as ‘Masterji.’

The step, however, has received criticism from several political parties who see this as mere ‘tokenism’ and have alleged that the government is not serious about making the valley habitable. 

Portal for reclamation of property in J&K launched

The Centre today has launched a portal for Kashmiri pandits to facilitate reclaiming their property that they were forced to abandon or sell during the exodus. 

The Kashmiri Hindus while appreciating the intent have cast aspersions on the successful implementation of these measures. Indian filmmaker and Kashmiri Hindu Ashoke Pandit said that the reclamation of land and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus is a tiring job. He also urged the government to include the community in the entire process. 

Another Kashmiri Hindu activist Sushil Pandit revealed that a law for property restoration was brought a decade after their expulsion, however, it just led to harassment. 

“..if a Kashmiri pandit was to sell his property, he had to prove that it was not in distress. This became another harassment because someone in the need of money now had to bribe government officials who made money along with real estate sharks. These kinds of half-hearted legislative prove worse than the problem,” said Pandit on the old law. 

However, fully implementing the Immovable Property Act for the Kashmiri Pandits by launching the portal, the government has also ensured devolution of powers to the District Commissioners. 

Additionally, the District Commissioners will now be responsible to ensure that there is no illegal encroachment of Kashmiri Pandit properties, even if no complaint has been registered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSrinagar government order
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,468FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com