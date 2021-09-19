Tamil Nadu: BJP functionary hacked to death, Police arrests three

On September 16, a BJP functionary, 45-year-old Muthupandi, was hacked to death by three men identified as 27-year-old Sugumar, 22-year-old Palpandi and 60-year-old Selvendran from Viravanpatti. The Police arrested all three accused on Friday. The other three who were allegedly involved in the murder are still at large.

Hailing from Virampatti village in Sivagangai district, Muthupandi was appointed as District Vice President of Fisherman’s team of BJP. As per reports, Muthipandi was brutally attacked at a tea shop. The attackers had gone to his house located on Nelmandi Street but could not find him. They ransacked the house, including the car parked outside his house. They came to know he was spotted at a tea shop near his house.

When Muthupandi tried to escape, they chased him. He was surrounded by the attackers and attacked with sharp weapons. When Muthupandi fell on the road unconscious, the attackers ran away. He was rushed to Sivagangai Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

A three-member Police team was formed to capture the killers. The Police scrolled through the CCTV footage and found that there were six people involved in the murder who escaped on two motorbikes after committing the crime.

Reports suggest that Muthupandi was accused of the murder of an AIADMK functionary identified as Selvam. The trio, relatives of Selvam, killed Muthupandi allegedly to take revenge. They have confessed to the murder as per the Police. After the arrest, the trio was produced in court and remanded in Police custody. The Police are looking for the other three accused. The Police have recovered two motorbikes and weapons.

Murder of AIADMK’s Selvam

In July 2012, Selvam, an AIADMK functionary from Vairavanpatti, was travelling on a two-wheeler to the Sivaganga district sessions court to appear in a murder case. He was allegedly murdered on the way, and Muthupandi was named as one of the accused in the crime.