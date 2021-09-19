Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu: BJP functionary hacked to death, Police arrests three
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: BJP functionary hacked to death, Police arrests three

Hailing from Virampatti village in Sivagangai district, Muthupandi was appointed as District Vice President of Fisherman’s team of BJP.

OpIndia Staff
BJP
A BJP functionary was hackled to death in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (Image: News18)
2

On September 16, a BJP functionary, 45-year-old Muthupandi, was hacked to death by three men identified as 27-year-old Sugumar, 22-year-old Palpandi and 60-year-old Selvendran from Viravanpatti. The Police arrested all three accused on Friday. The other three who were allegedly involved in the murder are still at large.

Hailing from Virampatti village in Sivagangai district, Muthupandi was appointed as District Vice President of Fisherman’s team of BJP. As per reports, Muthipandi was brutally attacked at a tea shop. The attackers had gone to his house located on Nelmandi Street but could not find him. They ransacked the house, including the car parked outside his house. They came to know he was spotted at a tea shop near his house.

When Muthupandi tried to escape, they chased him. He was surrounded by the attackers and attacked with sharp weapons. When Muthupandi fell on the road unconscious, the attackers ran away. He was rushed to Sivagangai Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

A three-member Police team was formed to capture the killers. The Police scrolled through the CCTV footage and found that there were six people involved in the murder who escaped on two motorbikes after committing the crime.

Reports suggest that Muthupandi was accused of the murder of an AIADMK functionary identified as Selvam. The trio, relatives of Selvam, killed Muthupandi allegedly to take revenge. They have confessed to the murder as per the Police. After the arrest, the trio was produced in court and remanded in Police custody. The Police are looking for the other three accused. The Police have recovered two motorbikes and weapons.

Murder of AIADMK’s Selvam

In July 2012, Selvam, an AIADMK functionary from Vairavanpatti, was travelling on a two-wheeler to the Sivaganga district sessions court to appear in a murder case. He was allegedly murdered on the way, and Muthupandi was named as one of the accused in the crime.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbjp functionary killed in tamil nadu, tamil nadu bjp
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Not without our Gandhis: Congress social media wants Rahul as party president, leaders want Priyanka as UP CM candidate

Nirwa Mehta -
At the first sign of trouble, party workers huddle up and look towards the Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra family as saviour even though their recent history of dealing with crisis has been disastrous, to put it mildly.
Politics

OSD to Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘resigns’ after his tweet amid Punjab political crisis sparks controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Lokesh Sharma's tweet triggered controversy on Twitter, considering there is a political tussle even in Rajasthan Congress with Gehlot camp vs Sachin Pilot camp, the way things stand in Punjab with multiple players playing the power play.

Adani Group to launch media venture, appoints former Quint President Sanjay Pugalia as CEO and Editor-in-chief

Environmental group writes to NGT, demands stay on BMC’s cycle track project over Powai Lake citing damage to ecology

Amarinder Singh says Navjot Sidhu as Punjab CM will be threat to national security, will he join BJP? Here’s everything he said after resigning

‘I feel humiliated’: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh submits his resignation to the governor

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
577,189FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com