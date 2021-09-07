Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Tripura: Former CM Manik Sarkar’s event faces protests, BJP and CPM supporters clash in Dhanpur

Khurshed Alam, a local BJP leader has stated that many people in the Dhanpur constituency have lost money in the Rose Valley scam which was supported by Manik Sarkar and other communist leaders. He added that the disgruntled locals had protested against Manik Sarkar during his visit.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura: CPM BJP leaders clash over a political event at Manik Sarkar's constituency Dhanpur
Image Credit: The Economic Times
4

Multiple persons have reportedly been injured in clashes that broke out during former CM Manik Sarkar’s recent visit to his Dhanpur constituency on Monday. CPM leaders have accused the BJP workers of blocking Manik Sarkar’s convoy near Dhanpur market upon his visit to a party event in Sonamura Subdivision in the Sipahijala district of Tripura. The BJP has accused CPM of violence.

As per reports, BJP and CPM supporters clashed on Monday, September 6 over Manik Sarkar’s visit. Manik Sarkar, Leader of the Opposition, Tripura was reportedly shielded by party workers who created a barricade around the former CM as the skirmishes and protest continued. The CPM and BJP party workers locked horns twice on Monday. As per reports, Manik Sarkar’s convoy, which included CPM legislators Shahid Chowdhury and Shyamal Chakraborty was blocked by locals, resulting in clashes.

Later, at Bashpukur, the confrontation between supporters of CPM and BJP took a violent turn when Manik Sarkar arrived there on foot surrounded by a barricade of CPM activists and was asked to return by the police. As the clashes between supporters of the two parties intensified, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, as per reports. The BJP has denied the involvement of its workers.

BJP denies involvement of its party cadre, says Rose Valley scam victims opposed Manik Sarkar’s visit

The BJP has stated that Sarkar’s convoy was stopped by locals who had lost deposits in the Rose Valley scam.

“The name BJP has been implicated intentionally to malign our party and our cadres have not been involved in the incident. The people were cheated by Ponzi firms during the left front regime and they had committed people to return their deposit but nothing happened. Not only the then Chief Minister but many of the top leaders of CPI-M were also involved in the business, which had encouraged people to deposit money and finally got cheated”, said Khurshed Alam, a local BJP leader.

Manik Sarkar, the leader of the opposition said on the matter, “Tripura did not have such political culture and it reflects that the present government is getting the message that their days are coming to an end. Such an act is not possible without the patronage of those in power, said the former Tripura CM.

Several persons, including four from the BJP, have been injured and multiple bikes have been damaged in the incident.

Recently, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had accused BJP leaders of attacking his convoy upon his visit to Agartala.

