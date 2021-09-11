The Uttar Pradesh police have registered two FIRs against the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with his public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Thursday, September 9. The Hyderabad MP has been booked on charges of attempting to disturb communal harmony, flouting Covid norms and disrespecting the national flag.

The FIR against Owaisi and organisers of the public meeting has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race, etc.), 188 (disregarding the order of a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, confirmed superintendent of police (Barabanki) Yamuna Prasad.

Owaisi provokes Muslims by making false references to the razing of an ancient mosque

Owaisi, who is eyeing to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh by wooing the Muslim vote bank, had delivered a communal speech in which he, despite clarifications from authorities of the Mosque being an illegal structure, tried to provoke the Muslims by making references to the razing of a mosque in the Ram Snehi Ghat tehsil in May this year.

“In his speech, the AIMIM chief made statements for vitiating communal harmony and said the 100-year-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque was razed by the administration and its debris was also removed. This is contrary to the fact,” the SP said.

The mosque Owaisi was referring to was close to the tehsil’s premises and directly across from the SDM’s apartment. On the instructions of a Barabanki SDM court, it was dismantled on May 17. The structure was illegal, according to Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh, and the tehsil government took control on March 18.

SP Yamuna Prasad added that Owais had also made indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. He further said that the Hyderabad MP was in violation of COVID-19 norms as his rally saw huge crowds at Katra Chandana on Thursday, September 9.

It may be noted that the AIMIM leader had targeted the BJP government in his speech in Barabanki, for the enactment of the law against the contentious triple talaq law and for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Owaisi had further tried to demonise the BJP government by claiming that ever since BJP has risen to power in 2014, only Muslims have been lynched across the country. Police in Uttar Pradesh arrest those who commit crimes against Muslims, but they are released after 24 hours. The oppressors are well aware that the BJP government is on their side. They’ll save them, Owaisi said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi insulted the Indian flag by wrapping it around a pole

Another FIR was filed later that night against the AIMIM chief and the meeting’s organisers for allegedly insulting the national flag by wrapping it around a pole at the dais instead of unfurling it.

A new case has been registered against AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and event organiser for allegedly insulting the national flag at a public meeting in Barabanki



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/P6ZuOmeAaN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2021

Asaduddin Owaisi was on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh which concluded on Thursday. He had held public meetings at Ayodhya, Sultanpur and Barabanki in a bid to bolster support for his party in the upcoming UP Assembly polls.