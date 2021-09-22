India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is meeting his global counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss key regional and global issues.

From expressing concerns over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to the vaccine protocol, Dr Jaishankar held crucial talks with his United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Vietnam and French counterparts.

Early resolution of Covid quarantine issue in UK and others

Reportedly, in a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss, Dr Jaishankar asserted early resolution of Covid quarantine guidelines issued by the UK for Indian travelers and the latest hindrance of vaccine recognition.

“Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” the EAM Tweeted.

Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz.



Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side.



Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.



Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/pc49NS7zcw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

To this, the UK on Monday assured that it is working with India on the recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certification issued by the Indian authorities after its decision to treat doubly vaccinated Indian citizens as ‘unvaccinated’ garnered sharp criticism in India and elsewhere.

Both the countries mutually expressed concerns about the lack of inclusivity in the new Taliban’s caretaker government. India and UK also said that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism.

Afghanistan emerged as a crucial topic of discussion

Dr Jaishankar began his UNGA meetings with FM Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway. The two had a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan.

Began my #UNGA meetings with

FM Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway. Appreciated our working together in the Security Council.



A comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan. Important for the international community to take a unified approach. pic.twitter.com/94fryeJSn4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 20, 2021

The meeting with FM JY_LeDrian of France revolved around Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues.

Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France.



A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues.



India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/7ZOkCNOgch — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

The EAM exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan with FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt.

Good to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt.



Agreed to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/UnaFHIi2a3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

Regional cooperation

The EAM had an insightful discussion with his Cyprus counterpart FM Christodulides who shared regional insights. The two also discussed strengthening the economic ties.

Delighted to meet FM @Christodulides of Cyprus.



Working to take our economic ties forward.



Appreciated his regional insights.



Important that relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect of Cyprus are adhered to by all. pic.twitter.com/pZXPefT9Sj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

In a meeting with the Republic of Korea, the two countries spoke about Korea’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy which has strengthened the convergence in the Indo-Pacific.

Pleased to meet FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea.



A wide ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship.



RoK’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/DvdUrKBqbD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

An upgrade to India’s ‘Look East Policy’, the ‘India’s Act East Policy’ was announced in November 2014 to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties, and developing a strategic relationship with countries in the Indo-pacific region.

Whereas, the objective of the Korean government’s New Southern Policy is to strengthen its relations with ASEAN and India as key partners in the southern region.

Amongst others, Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and exchanged views on “historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages.”

A cordial meeting with FM Fuad Hussein of Iraq.



Discussed our historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages.



Exchanged views on regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/U55uMfJBEg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

PM to address UNGA on September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for the United States on Wednesday and will be addressing the UNGA debate on September 25. This is PM Modi’s first major foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi is slated to meet US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of leading US companies.

A bilateral meeting with Australia and Japan has also been scheduled.