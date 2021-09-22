Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Ahead of UNGA, EAM Dr Jaishankar meets his counterparts from UK, Australia, South Korea etc, regional concerns discussed

“Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” the EAM Tweeted after meeting the UK Foreign Secretary.

Dr Jaishankar meets his global counterparts on the sidelines of UNGA
Dr Jaishankar
107

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is meeting his global counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss key regional and global issues. 

From expressing concerns over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to the vaccine protocol, Dr Jaishankar held crucial talks with his United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Vietnam and French counterparts. 

Early resolution of Covid quarantine issue in UK and others 

Reportedly, in a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss, Dr Jaishankar asserted early resolution of Covid quarantine guidelines issued by the UK for Indian travelers and the latest hindrance of vaccine recognition. 

“Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” the EAM Tweeted. 

To this, the UK on Monday assured that it is working with India on the recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certification issued by the Indian authorities after its decision to treat doubly vaccinated Indian citizens as ‘unvaccinated’ garnered sharp criticism in India and elsewhere. 

Both the countries mutually expressed concerns about the lack of inclusivity in the new Taliban’s caretaker government. India and UK also said that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism. 

Afghanistan emerged as a crucial topic of discussion

Dr Jaishankar began his UNGA meetings with FM Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway. The two had a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan. 

The meeting with FM JY_LeDrian of France revolved around Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. 

The EAM exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan with FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt.

Regional cooperation

The EAM had an insightful discussion with his Cyprus counterpart FM Christodulides who shared regional insights. The two also discussed strengthening the economic ties. 

In a meeting with the Republic of Korea, the two countries spoke about Korea’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy which has strengthened the convergence in the Indo-Pacific.

An upgrade to India’s ‘Look East Policy’, the ‘India’s Act East Policy’ was announced in November 2014 to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties, and developing a strategic relationship with countries in the Indo-pacific region.

Whereas, the objective of the Korean government’s New Southern Policy is to strengthen its relations with ASEAN and India as key partners in the southern region.

Amongst others, Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and exchanged views on “historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages.”

PM to address UNGA on September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to leave for the United States on Wednesday and will be addressing the UNGA debate on September 25. This is PM Modi’s first major foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi is slated to meet US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of leading US companies. 

A bilateral meeting with Australia and Japan has also been scheduled.

Pay
