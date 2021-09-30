Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has met the family of the Kanpur based deceased businessman Manish Gupta, who was allegedly killed in a police raid at a hotel room in Gorakhpur and assured fair and speedy investigation into the case. According to reports, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday in stern words said that illegal activities by police officers in the state are not acceptable and warned that those found involved in “very serious offences” will be dismissed.

Such people have no place in the Police Department and will be dealt with strictly according to the rules, CM Yogi Adityanath said, urging officials to identify them and provide a list of names with proof.

A criminal is a criminal regardless of his position: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM also assured on Twitter today that those who are responsible for the unfortunate incident in Gorakhpur, regardless of their position, shall not be spared at any cost. “A criminal is a criminal”, remarked Yogi Adityanath, adding that a case was registered immediately after the incident.

“District Kanpur exemplifies our “Zero Tolerance Policy” against crime and criminals. It is our responsibility to empathise with the victim’s pain. The government is by the family’s side at all times, and they will receive prompt justice at all costs. My heartfelt condolences go out to them”, added Yogi in his subsequent Tweet.

जनपद कानपुर तो अपराध व अपराधियों के खिलाफ हमारी ‘जीरो टॉलरेंस नीति’ का जीता जागता उदाहरण है।



पीड़ित की पीड़ा के साथ जुड़ना हमारा दायित्व है। सरकार हर कदम पर परिवार के साथ है, हर कीमत पर उन्हें त्वरित न्याय मिलेगा। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 30, 2021

Wife of deceased businessman thanks Yogi Adityanath for meeting family’s demands

On Thursday, September 30, Yogi Adityanath personally met the family of the victim in Kanpur. After the meeting, Meenakshi Gupta, the wife of deceased Manish Gupta said that she was glad that at least the government is by their side and standing with them in this difficult time.

“He has understood my case deeply and with a lot of compassion and taken a call regarding my case. I am very satisfied. I am deeply grateful to him”, said Meenakshi Gupta thanking Yogi Adityanath for his cooperation.

She confirmed that Yogi Adityanath had agreed to fulfil all their demands. Meenakshi Gupta said that Yogi Adityanath has said that the case would be transferred to Kanpur and also accepted their request for a CBI probe.

She further added that Yogi Adityanath has accepted her request for a government job and all other demands which they had put forward before him.

“CM has assured me, he himself said to transfer the case to Kanpur and investigate it here by forming a new team. Secondly, postmortem to be done through panel and FIR should be registered”, Meenakshi Gupta was quoted by ANI as saying.

“He accepted my demand for govt job and will provide some money for my son’s future. He told me to write an application for the CBI probe and then he will see to it. I am happy that he acted as an elder guardian for my family”, she added.

Yogi Adityanath creates post to provide a govt job to Meenakshi Gupta, declares 10 lakhs compensation

According to ANI, the state government has said that “an OSD post in Kanpur Development Authority will be formed and Meenakshi Gupta will be deputed on the post. CM also gave a proposal to the district administration to increase compensation to the family of the deceased to Rs 10 Lakhs”.

UP Government suspends six police officers, charges them with murder of Kanpur businessman

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh CM had spoken to the deceased’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta, on the night of Tuesday (September 28) and extended his condolences. Soon afterwards, six policemen were suspended in connection with Gupta’s death.

#gorakhpurpolice



प्रकरण में 06 पुलिस कर्मियो को निलम्बित किया गया है। पीड़िता की तहरीर पर निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए FIR करवायी गयी है। माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी द्वारा मृतक के परिवार को 10 लाख रुपये की अनुकम्पा धनराशि दी गयी है । — GORAKHPUR POLICE (@gorakhpurpolice) September 29, 2021

The authorities also charged these six police officers with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, adding that they have also launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

According to Gorakhpur DM Vijay Kiran Anand, JN Singh, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav, and Phalmandi police post-in-charge, Akshay Mishra are among the officers charged with murder. Moreover, the state authorities had suspended the policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, on Tuesday and handed over the probe to the superintendent of police (city).

Kanpur based businessman Manish Gupta found dead in a hotel in Gorakhpur

The 38-year-old Manish Gupta, a Kanpur based property dealer had died in a hotel in Gorakhpur in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28. Police had said that they entered his hotel room as they were on the lookout for “suspicious persons”. They claimed Manish Gupta died of a head injury caused when he fell to the ground in an inebriated state.

In a statement released by ADG (Law and Order) on September 30, he said that they received information that on the night of September 27, checking was done at the hotel. There were three people in a room. Two of them had IDs while the third probably didn’t. He tried to flee, fell down and got injured. He was taken to hospital where he died.

We received info that on 27th Sept night, checking was done at a hotel. There were 3 people in a room, 2 of whom had IDs while the 3rd probably didn’t. He tried to flee, fell down & got injured. He was taken to hospital where he died: ADG (L&O)on death of businessman Manish Gupta pic.twitter.com/gB12f7YKQx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2021

Manish Gupta’s wife alleges husband died after police thrashed him

It may be noted that after Manish Gupta’s death his wife, Meenakshi Gupta had alleged that her husband died after police beat him up. Meenakshi had refused to accept her husband’s body after the post-mortem, insisting on first registering a case against the policemen.

She had also shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday, September 28, where she had sought justice and support from the people. Manish Gupta’s wife, Meenakshi, has accused the police and hotel staff of a cover-up. “My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up,” she rued.