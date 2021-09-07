With high octane Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections coming up in just a few months’ time, the State Congress has taken to its official Twitter account to fan out yet another misleading news to malign the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a snippet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s interview, originally posted by BJP Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi talks about how his government has been tough and unsparing on criminals in the state, Uttar Pradesh Congress slammed Yogi Adityanath for lying on Television. Congress Tweeted: “Not long ago, a rape victim was being led for medicals by Baghpat police when several miscreants appeared in a car and kidnapped the woman right in front of the Uttar Pradesh police.”

No sooner did Congress Tweet, than BJP Uttar Pradesh took to the microblogging site to call out the party for sharing fake news. BJP Uttar Pradesh, shared the Bhagpat police’ sound byte on the aforementioned case to prove how Congress was trying to malign the BJP government by sharing misleading news.

“Fake News Alert”, BJP captioned its Tweet as it shared the Bhagpat police’ sound byte.

The Bhagpat police in the sound byte confirmed that the message regarding the Bhagpat rape victim, which has gone viral on social media, is false.

The victim had registered a complaint against one of her family members accusing him of rape. When the Bhagpat police were about to take the victim for her medicals, she, of her own free will, left with her brother-in-law. As soon as the police learnt that the victim left without any information, a search team was sent to look for her. The police have now found the victim. On being interrogated, the victim confessed that she left with her brother-in-law by preference. Her husband also attested the same and police are investigating the matter, said the Bhagpat police in its sound byte.