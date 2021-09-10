Uttar Pradesh BJP leader and former state minister Atmaram Tomar has been found dead at his residence in Bhagpat under mysterious circumstances on the late night of Friday, September 9. He was allegedly strangled to death.

According to sources, Atmaram Tomar’s driver, Vijay, had reached his residence in Bijraul Road, Baghpat in the morning where he found the door to his room closed. BJP leader Atmaram Tomar lived alone at his Bhagpat residence. Despite repeated knocking, when he did not get any response from the other side, the driver broke open the door, only to find the former minister lying dead on his bed with a towel around his neck.

Vijay immediately informed the police. There were no other family members in the house at the time.

The driver also told the police that the BJP leader’s car- a Scorpio, had also gone missing from his residence.

According to the police, the CCTV installed in the former minister’s residence captured two people entering the house and driving away Tomar’s car. The authorities are currently attempting to identify these two individuals.

Suspecting foul play, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case of murder under IPC section 302 and has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The BJP leader’s family has been informed and his body has been sent for postmortem. Atmaram Tomar contested for the Chhaprauli assembly in the 1993 elections on a BJP ticket. Ram was given the rank of Minister of State when the BJP entered the government in 1997 under the leadership of Kalyan Singh.

More details are awaited in the case.