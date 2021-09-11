Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has resigned from the position on Saturday. The announcement was made after the media was urgently summoned at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Just in: Gujarat CM #VijayRupani submits his resignation. | via @LangaMahesh — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 11, 2021

“I have resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister,” Vijay Rupani told the media after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat. “I have conveyed my wishes to work in party organization under the leadership of Prime Minister and under the guidance of BJP chief,” he added.

I have conveyed my wishes to work in party organization under the leadership of Prime Minister and under the guidance of BJP chief: Vijay Rupani — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 11, 2021

The reasons for the resignation are not entirely clear as of now. His resignation comes weeks after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had resigned from the post. Rupani was appointed to the position on the 7th of August, 2016 and steered the state through the Coronavirus pandemic.

His successor is expected to be announced in due course of time after the sudden resignation. However, according to sources, Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to succeed him as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Note: It is a developing situation and the report will be updated with more information as and when it arrives.