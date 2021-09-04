Famous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones consumed Ivermectin live on air in order to dispel the ‘horse dewormer’ propaganda the Left has been peddling against the drug. The inexplicable series of events was initiated after Joe Rogan caught Covid-19 and said that he had taken Ivermectin.

Video: Alex Jones goes off on the left, takes ivermectin live on air to dispel media’s “it’s horse dewormer” talking point.

Joe Rogan in a video on Instagram had said that he was taking Ivermectin after catching Covid-19. Since then, he has reportedly recovered from the disease.

Alex Jones appeared in his usual eccentric avatar for Infowars, a media initiative he founded. “This is Ivermectin,” he declared before going on to say, “See this? See this Fauci? See this Bill Gates?” During his rant, he called some people “b*st*rd murderers” although it is not clear who he was referring to.

Continuing his rant, he said, “You wanna suppress me? You wanna kill me? You godd*mned demon.” Then he went on to mount a passionate defense of Joe Rogan, who is a friend of his and he has appeared multiple times on his podcast.

What is the deal with Ivermectin?

For some reason, there is a bizarre propaganda underway in the United States of America to brand Ivermectin a “horse dewormer” despite the fact that a version of the drug is known to be used for human treatment.

The propaganda appears to have been triggered by an ambiguously worded tweet by the US Food and Drugs Administration. The tweet, sharing a FDA report that elaborated on ‘Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19’, said, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The FDA blog said, “FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock.” It said, “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

The blog also stated, “Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.”

Thus, quite clearly, authorities in the US are testing whether the drug is effective against Covid-19. Moreover, it is clearly not only a “horse dewormer” drug, as claimed by the Left. The FDA did highlight the fact that they have received reports of people consuming the animal version of the drug but the Left in the USA is on a crusade to brand the drug as a “horse dewormer” altogether.

At the same time, it is safe to assume some people did consume the animal drug with expectedly disastrous consequences. Needless to say, any drug should only be consumed on the advice of qualified physicians and it is extremely dangerous to self-medicate without taking professional advice.

The ‘horse dewormer’ propaganda that Alex Jones wanted to bust

The Hollywood Reporter falsely claimed on Thursday that Joe Rogan had consumed a ‘horse dewormer’ drug, when it is evidently certain that the podcaster took the version of the drugs meant for humans.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar also falsely accused Joe Rogan of consuming a ‘horse dewormer’.

The propaganda to brand Ivermectin as such is widespread across the American Left. While it is perfectly reasonable to suggest that people should not consume the drug for Covid-19 treatment, to delegitimize it altogether appears equally dangerous. Furthermore, even the CDC recommends the drug for specific treatment for US bound refugees.

Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment

There are some governments that have used Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. The Uttar Pradesh Government, which has been highly successful in containing the pandemic, has used the drug to combat the disease.

Earlier in May, the UP Government had announced that they had recommended the drug for “prophylactic and therapeutic” use.

Uttar Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Vikssendu Agrawal had said, “Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of Ivermectin. In May-June 2020, a team at Agra, led by Dr Anshul Pareek, administered Ivermectin to all RRT team members in the district on an experimental basis. It was observed that none of them developed Covid-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus.”

Crediting the drug for the low positivity and death rate in the state, he had said, “Despite being the state with the largest population base and a high population density, we have maintained a relatively low positivity rate and cases per million of population”.

“Once the second wave subsides, we would conduct our own study as there has been an emerging body of evidence to substantiate our timely use of Ivermectin from the first wave itself,” he told the Indian Express.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh also credited Ivermectin for the state’s success against Covid-19.