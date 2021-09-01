The National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, was seen saying “It is hard to put a label on Taliban” when asked about US relations with the Taliban after the Afghanistan takeover.

🚨🚨: Jake Sullivan refuses to call the Taliban an enemy, saying “it’s hard to put a label on it.”



The Taliban helped facilitate 9/11, and the National Security Adviser won’t call them an enemy. This is the Biden administration. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tSmrg9LK2U — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 31, 2021

When an MSNBC anchor asked Sullivan about US relation with Taliban, and that whether Taliban is an ‘adversary’ or ‘enemy’ Sullivan responded by saying, ‘It is hard to put a label on Taliban in part because we are yet to see what they are going to be now that they are in physical control of Afghanistan’.

The thought process and the statement made by Sullivan, NSA of the United States, is morally conflicting and opportunistic in nature and against all the sacrifices made by the US Army. Thousands of American lives have been lost in Afghanistan during a war that was fought for two decades against the Taliban to supposedly ensure the safety of Americans and Afghan nationals. And after all that, Sullivan finds it difficult to even admit that the Taliban is an enemy.

The current political stance of the NSA on the Taliban reflects the possibility of a change in the US Taliban relationship under the current scenario with the total occupation of Afghanistan by the Talibani radicals. Sullivan makes a subtle indication of the prospect that under the changing circumstances and the developments taking place in Afghanistan, to expect a US-Taliban partnership to manifest in the near future cannot be ruled out, or that such a partnership may already exist.